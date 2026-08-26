Alert In UP And Bihar After Flash Floods Kill 16 In Nepal

As flash floods hit in Nepal, authorities in UP and Bihar have stepped up preparations to deal with the situation that could arise due to the heavy flow of water downstream.

A sudden flood in Nepal's Rasuwa district on Wednesday left at least eight people dead, while several others, including Indians, were reported missing. The flooding also caused extensive damage in the affected areas, prompting authorities in neighbouring regions of India to intensify monitoring and precautionary measures.

Several major rivers flow from Nepal into Bihar, most notably the Gandak River (also known as the Narayani), which has seen the flash flood, and the Kosi River. These rivers originate in the Himalayas and Tibet before entering the Indian plains.

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary said that a high-level committee has been constituted to continuously monitor the developing situation.

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary met officials over flood alert

"A high-level team has been constituted. The Chief Secretary and the DGP are monitoring this, and I am also holding a meeting immediately. If necessary, I will go there myself," he told reporters.

Home Minister Amit Shah has also spoken to the Bihar Chief Minister on the state's preparedness.

Bihar Health Minister Nishant Kumar also said that the government is monitoring the situation. "The Health Department is alert. We are monitoring the situation closely. Meetings are being held so that assistance can be provided as quickly as possible if required."

"Situation is being monitored in Bihar due to the flash flood situation in the upper catchment area of the Gandak River in Nepal and the likelihood of a sudden surge in water flow," an official statement issued by the Disaster Management Department stated.

Issuing an advisory for residents, the administration urged people to remain alert without creating panic and to strictly follow official instructions.

"The public should not panic, but exercise utmost caution. People living on the banks of the Gandak River and in low-lying areas should not go near the river unnecessarily. Ignore any rumours and rely only on official information issued by the administration. In case of a rise in water level or any other warning, immediately follow the instructions issued by the administration," the advisory stated.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath posted that state's Maharajganj and Kushinagar have been put on alert. "In view of the rising water levels in the Gandak and Narayani rivers and the possibility of flooding in Uttar Pradesh's Maharajganj and Kushinagar districts due to its impact, instructions have been issued to the local administration to remain fully vigilant and ensure necessary preparations," the CM posted on X.

Major rivers flowing from Nepal into Uttar Pradesh include the Ghaghara (Karnali), Sharda (Kali), Gandak, and Rapti.

According to the Nepal Tourism Board, at least 384 travelers, including 291 foreigners and 93 Nepali nationals, are reported missing from the flood-affected area. Among foreigners, 105 are Indian nationals, the officials said.

The official said that at least 26 Nepal Police personnel are still missing in Rasuwa district. The Armed Police Force also said that seven of its personnel are missing.

The floodwater came from the Tibetan side of the border, causing extensive damage and washing away several villages in Nepal, according to Nepali media reports.