Bihar NEET UG Counselling 2026 First Round Result Out, Check Next Steps, Key Dates

Bihar NEET UG Seat Allotment Result 2026: The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has released the results of the first round of the Undergraduate Medical Admission Counselling (UGMAC) 2026. A total of 3,574 MBBS and 221 BDS seats have been allotted to candidates who qualified for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2026.

According to the Bihar NEET UG seat allotment result 2026, the closing rank for MBBS in the Unreserved category in Round 1 was 10,771, while for BDS, it was 9,884.

First Round Seat Allotment Result Of UGMAC-2026

Candidates can check the Bihar NEET UG seat allotment result on the official BCECEB website, bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. They can download their allotment orders from August 25 to 31.

First Round Opening and Closing Rank of UGMAC-2026

According to the Bihar NEET UG counselling 2026 schedule, candidates who have been allotted seats need to complete the document verification and admission process from August 27 to 31.

Steps To Download Bihar NEET UG Seat Allotment Result 2026

Visit the official BCECEB website, bceceboard.bihar.gov.in .

. Go to the UGMAC-2026 section.

Select the link for "First Round Seat Allotment Result of UGMAC-2026."

Log in using the required candidate credentials.

The UGMAC 2026 Round 1 seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the allotted college, course and seat category properly.

Download the allotment order and take a printout for the admission process.

