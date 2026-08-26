Cab Drivers Challenge Maharashtra Marathi Mandate, Ask Court To Slam Brakes

The Maharashtra government's decision to make practical knowledge of Marathi mandatory for auto-rickshaw, taxi and app-based cab drivers has been challenged before the Bombay High Court.

Four app-based cab drivers have filed a petition challenging the government's August 12 notification and have sought an immediate stay on its implementation.

The petitioners have argued that making Marathi language knowledge a condition for obtaining or retaining a driving license, badge or permit goes beyond the state government's powers under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.

They have also alleged that the requirement violates their fundamental rights under Articles 14, 19 and 21 of the Constitution.

The petition challenges provisions allowing authorities to suspend and subsequently cancel a driver's badge for failing to demonstrate practical knowledge of Marathi.

The petitioners have argued that the rule could have a major impact on the livelihood of a large number of commercial vehicle drivers.

On August 12, the Maharashtra government amended the Maharashtra Motor Vehicles Rules, making working knowledge of Marathi mandatory for auto-rickshaw, taxi and app-based motor cab drivers with electronic meters.

The amended rules also provide for suspension of license-related permissions for violations and cancellation in case of continued non-compliance.

Last week, Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik said the requirement of practical Marathi knowledge for operating auto-rickshaws and taxis existed in Maharashtra since 1989, but was not strictly enforced.

He clarified on Monday that the August 12 government resolution stated that RTO officials will issue a month's notice to autorickshaw and taxi drivers who lack working knowledge of Marathi and grant them time to learn the language.

The Maharashtra Transport Department has launched a statewide drive from August 20 to check non-Marathi taxi and auto-rickshaw drivers' working knowledge of the Marathi language.

A 105-day 'Hinduhriday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray Marathi Language Campaign', saw 1,65,601 non-Marathi-speaking auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers come forward to learn functional Marathi, the authorities claimed.