At 29, She Left The Rat Race Behind. Her 4-Step Retirement Plan Is Viral

Tired of the corporate grind, a woman retired at 29 and started a farm stay with her father. Through permaculture, fruit cultivation, and a focus on well-being over burnout, she built a self-sustaining lifestyle. Sharing her journey on Instagram, she explained how buying land and creating a thriving ecosystem helped her live life on her own terms. Her viral video has since inspired thousands online.

In the now-viral video, Sneha Rajguru opens with the claim, "I retired at 29. Let me tell you how," before explaining the lifestyle choices in 4 steps that helped her leave corporate life behind.

Step 1. Buy a small piece of land. Name it something that feels close to your heart, like I did with Bab Beti Farm.

Step 2. Plant fruit trees. They grow with you, need the least mehnat (labour) and will keep giving you fruits for years.

Step 3. Start growing your own food. So even if there's another situation like lockdown or a war, you're not dependent on anyone. Trust me, not even our government.

Step 4. Fill your land with flowers. Trust me, when your mind sees beauty daily, it doesn't need hospitals. And most importantly, create a space that feeds your soul, not just your stomach. Because retirement isn't about age, it's about choosing peace over pressure.

"Do you dream of this life too? Follow along, your journey can begin here," she wrote in the caption of the Instagram video.

The video has been steadily gaining traction on social media, crossing 4 lakh views and drawing numerous reactions in the comments section.

"Loved the farm's name. It's my dream too," wrote one user.

"I also want to choose peace over pressure," commented another.

"Wow, this is absolutely beautiful, Hope I can create a space of my own someday. I really love what you're doing," a third user wrote.

Another commenter asked, "Which area do you live in? What's the price of land there?"