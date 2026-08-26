Bridge, Houses Gone In Seconds: Videos Capture Horror Of Nepal Flash Floods

A bridge faced the brunt as floodwaters came gushing down the river, washing away colorful houses nearby. But not for long. In just 30 seconds, muddy water engulfed the bridge, brought it down and swept it away.

At least eight people have died in flash floods that swept through Nepal's northern Rasuwa district on Wednesday morning, damaging roads and power infrastructure.

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The flash floods in the Bhote Koshi river, which originates in Tibet and empties into Nepal's Trishuli river, which eventually flows into India as the Gandak River, have inflicted severe damage on Timure Bazaar and the customs area at the Rasuwa border crossing.

Chameli Gurung, Deputy Chair of Uttargaya Rural Municipality, said around a dozen settlements had been affected, reported The Kathmandu Post. This includes Syaphrubesi, Betrawati, Mailung, Salletar, Shantibazar, Pairebesi, Khalti Basti, Sole, Trishuli and Battar.

Videos shared on social media show muddy water sweeping away public infrastructure and houses. In one of the videos, a house is seen tilting and falling onto an adjoining building. Both structures collapsed like a deck of cards.

In another video, a section of a bridge is seen being washed away. It broke from the middle before being carried by the strong flow of water.

A video from a residential area showed buses, with their tyres completely submerged under water, standing still. In the background, a woman can be heard wailing as she searches for her daughter.

"Meri chori kaha gayi (where is my daughter)," she asks.

Nine armed police force personnel deployed in Timure, near the Nepal-China border, have been reported missing, local media reported.

Districts along the Trishuli River basin, including Nuwakot, Dhading, Chitwan, Gorkha, and surrounding areas, have been urged by Nepal police to remain highly vigilant.

The Nepal Army, in a statement, said that the sudden rise in water levels caused heavy damage in the Timure and Syabrubesi areas of Rasuwa district, about 125 kilometers from the Tibetan border. The floods originated from Tibet at around 9 am local time.

"We do not exactly know the extent of damage, but the flood is big, and it could have damaged many settlements," Nepal Police spokesman Abi Narayan Kafle told the news agency AFP. "We have alerted people who are staying near the riverside to relocate... and deployed all our resources."

The Nepal Electricity Authority said about 430 megawatts of production capacity, including hydropower and solar facilities, have been damaged.

"The disaster has damaged the production, transmission and distribution facilities of the Authority... resulting in disruption of electricity supply," it said.

Rescue operations for stranded individuals are being carried out by the Nepal Police and the Nepal Army.