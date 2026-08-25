Man Dies After Fall From Delhi's Le Meridien Hotel, Was Battling Depression

A 37-year-old man died after he allegedly jumped from the fourth-floor poolside of a five-star hotel here on Tuesday, police said.

The incident took place at Le Meridien Hotel in the heart of Lutyens' Delhi, following which the man -- identified as Divij Maria -- was rushed to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital nearby, where he was declared brought dead, they said.

According to police, Maria had quit his job at a Gurugram-based company around six months ago and had been undergoing treatment for depression for the past few months. He was married, they said.

A crime team inspected the spot, and the body was preserved for postmortem, police said.

Inquest proceedings under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) have been initiated, and further inquiry is underway, police said.

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