"Taken Out Of Context": Nitin Gadkari's Office On "Can't Work As Before" Remark

It has nothing to do with politics and has been taken out of context, Nitin Gadkari's office clarified on Tuesday, shortly after the Minister's remark that younger generation should be given more responsibility as "he could no longer take on as much work as before".

The Minister's office stated that he was speaking specifically about the Laxmanrao Mankar Trust and the comments were made in that context.

"Nitin Gadkariji's statement had nothing to do with politics. He was speaking specifically about the Laxmanrao Mankar Trust, an organisation established by him that runs Ekal Vidyalayas in tribal areas. In that context, Gadkari said that he could no longer take on as much work as before and that the younger generation should be given an opportunity to take greater responsibility," the statement from the Minister's office said.

"His remarks were clearly related to the functioning and future leadership of the Trust. However, some television channels are presenting the statement as a political remark, taking it out of its actual context," the statement underlined.

