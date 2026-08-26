Video: For India's 1st Bullet Train, Work In Progress Across Scenic Terrains

The construction work for India's first bullet train is in full swing on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor in Thane and Palghar. The corridor passes through varied terrain, including mountains, rivers and major transport routes.

The construction covers a 135.45-km elevated stretch from Shilphata in Thane to Zaroli village near the Maharashtra-Gujarat border. Of this stretch, 124.027 km will have viaducts and bridges. A viaduct is an elevated structure that carries the railway line above the ground.

The project will have three elevated stations in Maharashtra - Thane, Virar and Boisar. The Thane station is being built around 12 metres above ground level. Work inside the tunnels is also moving ahead, with drainage, waterproofing and lining now being taken up.

More than 100 km of pier construction has been completed, while around 74 km of piers are ready for the next stage of work.

The project also includes extensive tunnelling through the hills. Seven mountain tunnels are planned along this section.

The bullet train corridor will also cross several major rivers through large bridges. A 460-metre bridge is being built over the Ulhas River, while a 2.32-kilometre bridge will come up over the Vaitarna River. Another 510-metre bridge is being constructed over the Jagani River.

The Maharashtra section will have 36 bridges and crossings in total. These include 12 steel bridges that will cross railway lines, rivers and major highways.

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has said that India could get its first bullet train on August 15, 2027. The minister made the announcement while briefing the media in New Delhi earlier this year. He said construction of the country's first bullet train project is underway between Ahmedabad and Mumbai.

The entire Mumbai-Ahmedabad corridor will not become operational at the same time. The project will be opened in phases, and the section between Surat and Bilimora is likely to be the first one. This will be followed by the Vapi-Surat section.

The entire corridor is expected to be fully functional by 2029. It is expected to complete the full journey in about 1 hour and 58 minutes, running at speeds up to 320 km/h.