77 From Isha Foundation Missing In Nepal, Sadhguru "Ready" To Join Rescue Ops

At least 77 pilgrims from Sadhguru's Isha Foundation are missing after horrific flash floods hit Nepal this morning. The team was at the immigration office on its way back from Kailash Mansarovar in Tibet, the spiritual leader said in an online post.

Nepal media have reported 95 deaths so far in the floods that swept through villages and washed away bridges and houses in the Rasuwa district bordering Tibet. LIVE UPDATES

Visuals showed a massive wave surging in the Gyriong Port area in Tibet and collapsing on the immigration office before crossing into Rasuwa, causing destruction along the Bhote Kosi River.

Read: In Apocalyptic Video, People Engulfed By Flash Floods At China-Nepal Border

Sharing a video of what appeared to be no less than an apocalypse, Sadhguru announced the tragedy that had struck his team in Gyirong in Tibet while on their way back from Kailash.

"A terrible and tragic flash flood has taken place at Gyirong in Tibet - China, and one of our Kailash groups was caught in it. While on their way back, they were at the immigration office when the flood occurred, and the building and much of the town seems to have been flooded," Sadhguru said.

There is no official word on the whereabouts of those who were at the immigration office, the spiritual leader lamented, adding that his volunteers and support teams are deeply anguished and are doing their utmost to assist in the rescue operation.

Read: 105 Indians Among 400 Kailash Yatra Pilgrims Missing In Nepal Flash Floods

"We are working with the authorities to see if we can get to the location and stand ready to be part of the rescue efforts, regardless of the risk involved," Sadhguru said.

He also shared that of the 21 groups who were part of their sojourn, 495 people have already returned safely, while 743 are currently in Tibet and 148 are in Nepal. Three volunteers are in Timure, Nepal, he added.

The 77 people who were at the immigration office are believed to be among the 105 Indian Kailash pilgrims reported missing by the Nepal Tourism Board. A statement noted that at least 384 travellers had been out of contact in the flood-affected area, including 291 foreigners and 93 Nepali nationals.

"To the families and loved ones of those in our group and hundreds of others who are affected in the region, I share your pain and we are sparing no effort during this profoundly difficult time. I am personally in the region to ensure the best can be done in the given circumstances," read Sadhguru's post.