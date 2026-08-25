Bhutan Calling! Indian Railways Launches 6-Day Package Starting At Rs 57,000 From Mumbai

Planning a Bhutan holiday from Mumbai just got a little easier. IRCTC has announced a 5-night/6-day package called “Bhutan - The Land of Happiness Ex Mumbai”, covering Paro, Thimphu and Punakha. The tour is scheduled from September 30 to October 5, 2026, and includes flights, hotel stays, meals, sightseeing, a tour guide or escort and travel insurance.

A Look At The 6-Day Bhutan Itinerary

The trip begins on September 30, with travellers flying from Mumbai to Paro via Kolkata before proceeding to Thimphu. The first evening is kept fairly relaxed after hotel check-in.

Day two is all about exploring Thimphu. The itinerary includes Simtokha Dzong, Memorial Chorten and Kuensal Phodrang, along with some free time to explore the city.

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On day three, the group heads towards Punakha, with a stop at Dochula viewpoint for Himalayan views. The itinerary also covers Chimi Lhakhang (Fertility Temple), Punakha Dzong and Suspension Bridge.

The next day, travellers return to Paro and visit the National Museum of Paro and Kyichulhakha, described in the itinerary as one of the oldest temples in Bhutan.

Day five brings one of the major highlights of the trip – Taksang Monastery, also known as Tiger's Nest Temple, up to the base camp for a photostop. Later, travellers will visit Chele La Pass, before returning to the hotel.

The final day, October 5, is reserved for the return journey from Paro to Mumbai.

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What's Included In The Bhutan Package?

Travellers will get breakfast and dinner every day. They will also get local transport during the tour, along with a guide or escort from Paro Airport and back.

The package starts at Rs 57,000 per person for a child aged 2–3 years. An adult on single occupancy costs Rs 89,930, double occupancy is priced at Rs 89,700, and triple occupancy costs Rs 89,300 per person. A child aged 4–10 years costs Rs 66,800 with a bed and Rs 61,700 without a bed.