Fans Slam Rukmini Vasanth's 'Bold' Scene In Yash's <i>Toxic</i>: 'Cheap Script'

Yash‑led Toxic has hit theatres today, and the reviews have mostly been negative so far. Amid this, some social media users have reacted to Rukmini Vasanth's bold scenes in the film, saying they were unexpected.

Internet Reactions

One user wrote, “How am I supposed to process scenes like this? Rukmini, I seriously wasn't expecting this from you!”

Another fan defended her, “There is no kissing or love‑making scene for #RukminiVasanth in #Toxic. These people are making unnecessary comments like, ‘We didn't expect this from you.' It's all just impression‑begging. Btw, @rukminitweets, you should've never done this shitty film.”

A third person added, "@rukminitweets what is this, why such a cheap script?"

About Toxic

Yash's much-awaited film Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups has finally arrived in cinemas. The film was released worldwide on August 26, marking Yash's return to the big screen after KGF: Chapter 2 in 2022. Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the film is a period gangster action drama set against the backdrop of Goa during a time when the region was still under Portuguese rule. Yash plays a dual role, with Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth also playing key roles.

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