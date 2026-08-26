'Don't Be Scared,' Foreign Student's Honest Review Of Vande Bharat Goes Viral

A Thai student living in India has offered his take on one of the country's most talked-about trains, the Vande Bharat Express. Mossy, an ICCR scholarship student in India, shared a video documenting his journey and gave viewers a close look at what it is like to travel on the premium semi-high-speed train.

According to him, the experience was far more comfortable than he expected.

He Wanted To Show How Much Indian Trains Have Changed

Mossy began the video by pointing out that India has "some seriously fancy trains", but said he rarely sees people reviewing them. He wanted to change that. "Namaste, everyone. Today I'm going to show you just how far Indian trains have come," he said.

He also acknowledged the very different image many people may have of Indian trains. He mentioned trains being described as hot, smelly and packed, with dirty bathrooms. But he said the experience depends on what you pay for. "So today I want to show off one seriously fancy train called Vande Bharat," he said.

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For his journey, Mossy booked the cheaper of the two seating options available on Vande Bharat. He was travelling just 149 kilometres, and the journey took around two and a half hours, and his ticket cost Rs 757.

For that price, he said passengers get an air-conditioned coach, food, drinking water and several other facilities.

The Food And Toilet Conditions Impressed Him

Food was one of the things Mossy showed in detail. Passengers can choose between vegetarian and non-vegetarian meals. For his journey, he received paratha with curry, chicken biryani, yoghurt, payasam and a bottle of drinking water.

Mossy knew that the toilet was something viewers would want to see. He pointed out that there are two types of toilets, a squat toilet and a Western-style toilet. "Look, it's actually clean," he said.

Mossy then looked at the storage arrangements inside the coach but noted that these are mainly suitable for carry-on-sized bags. According to his review, passengers carrying large suitcases may not find much space there.

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He also highlighted some of the other features inside the coach, like charging ports for every seat, CCTV cameras in every coach, and staff members present for assistance.

By the end of the video, Mossy had a clear message for anyone visiting India and considering taking a train. "Don't be scared," he said. He argued that India has plenty of good trains. His experience on Vande Bharat, he suggested, was very different from the stereotypical image of Indian train travel.