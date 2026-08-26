Viral Video: Indian Family's Dhokla, Thepla Feast On IndiGo Flight Sparks 'Civic Sense' Debate

A video going viral on X shows a large Indian family travelling on an IndiGo flight. What caught the attention of viewers was that the family came prepared with their own meals and multiple snack options, including dhoklas and theplas, and started making food platters for everyone. For some moments, a viewer may get an exact Indian train vibe from the video - with food being passed around, multiple people standing, and everyone enjoying the family trip. However, many viewers were alarmed by the commotion inside the flight, all for food.

The text on the video reads, "Desi families while travelling core."

In the clip, a woman can be seen circulating food plates while everyone enjoys the meal. They even have a huge bag to dispose of the used cutlery.

However, the video has sparked a debate over the "civic sense" of Indians while travelling.

The user who shared the viral video on X said, "India lacks civic sense. A North Indian family opened a cafeteria on a running flight. Fifteen people sat together, got their own food, and walked around the cabin carrying plates. The problem isn't just the food; its smell will linger for the entire journey, and some passengers may not like that."

Another wrote, "Put them on the 'No Fly List' for at least a year, and take some accountability and action-we've become a joke!"

One joked, "I usually don't wish for clear air turbulence; but I'll make an exception."

A sarcastic comment read, "Shameful. Corridor was vacant the whole time; they could have done garba there."

Some viewers, however, did not mind the idea of the family bringing and sharing their own food.

One wrote, "Food is allowed on the flight, so they are not breaking any rules. And about the smell, does it not smell when airlines provide food?? Get out of this inferiority complex that we have planted in your mind."

Another said, "It's natural to miss one's own family, home-cooked food and laughter when you see another family enjoying."