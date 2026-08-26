Foreign Travel Creator Shows Inside First-Class Sleeper Train Cabin, Internet Says 'Try Vande Bharat'

An international travel creator has shared a detailed look inside her 12-hour first-class sleeper train journey from Mumbai to Goa, giving followers a glimpse of her private cabin, the facilities inside it, and, eventually, the toilets.

Travel content creator Kara Wildbur shared a video on Instagram while travelling from Mumbai to Goa.

She said the journey would take around 12 hours and showed followers around the first-class carriage.

According to Wildbur, there were three rooms in the carriage, with a toilet at either end.

She had requested a double room and said the request was honoured this time. She also explained that passengers can request either a double or quadruple room, but the type of room is not guaranteed.

A Tour Inside Her Cabin

Wildbur described the room as a "cute little cabin" and showed how the space could be used during the journey. There were two bunk beds inside. She explained that the bottom bunk could be used as a seat during the day and converted into a bed when it was time to sleep.

She also showed the upper bunk and the small staircase beside it.

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The cabin had several features that she found useful during a 12-hour journey. There was air conditioning, which Wildbur said she particularly appreciated because Mumbai was very hot.

There were also:

Reading lights for the bunks

A plug point

A mirror

Storage space

Small tables

Drinks holders

A large window

Curtains

Space underneath the seats for luggage

A private door

A private curtain

After showing the cabin, Wildbur took viewers to the toilets. There were two toilets, one squat toilet and one regular toilet. This was where her experience became less positive. Wildbur said she could smell the toilets. She felt the smell was particularly noticeable when the train stopped at a platform, saying that it "lingers".

Viewers Had Plenty To Say

The video prompted viewers to share their own suggestions for Wildbur's next train journey. One person simply thanked her for giving them a different view of train travel in India, "Wait it's so cool to see this perspective. Thanks for sharing."

Several viewers suggested that she try Vande Bharat. Another person added, "Well, the new Vande Bharat trains are well maintained and a lot better. Should try those out too."

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Some viewers pointed her towards India's luxury train experiences instead, like, "Try Palace on Wheels or Maharaja Express."

One user even pointed out that passengers can complain to the coach assistant if the toilets are not clean or suitable for use. They also said that helpline numbers are displayed inside the coach, and passengers can use them to request cleaning staff.