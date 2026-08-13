India's Shortest Train Journey Lasts Just 7 Minutes

A train journey in India can take a few minutes or several days. But there is one train route where passengers travel just around 3 kilometres before reaching their destination. It is the Nagpur to Ajni route in Maharashtra. The journey takes only about 7 to 9 minutes, making it the shortest scheduled train journey in India. Yes, you read that right. You can board a train and settle in, and before you have really had time to enjoy the ride, it is almost time to get off.

Where Is This Incredibly Short Train Journey?

The route connects two railway stations in Nagpur: Nagpur Junction (NGP) - Ajni (AJNI). The two stations are separated by only about 3 kilometres. Depending on the train, the journey takes around 7, 8 or 9 minutes. Some trains cover the distance in about 7 minutes, while others take around 8 or 9 minutes. For a railway network as huge as India's, a journey this short is certainly unusual.

India's first passenger train ran in 1853, between Bori Bunder, then Bombay, and Thane. That first journey covered about 34 kilometres. In contrast, the Nagpur-Ajni journey covers only around 3 kilometres. That means the distance is less than one-tenth of the distance covered by India's first passenger train.

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Who Actually Uses This Route?

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The route is not simply a railway curiosity. In fact, people use it for their daily travel. Nagpur is an important city in Maharashtra, and passengers travel around the city for work, education, and other purposes. The short train connection between Nagpur Junction and Ajni can be particularly useful for people travelling towards the west and south-west. For them, the journey is about convenience.

The Fares

The surprising part does not stop with the distance. Passengers have different class options, and the fare can vary considerably.

The fares for the route are:

General: Rs 60

Sleeper: Rs 145 to Rs 175

AC 3-Tier: Rs 555

AC 2-Tier: Rs 760

AC 1-Tier: Rs 1,255

So, for a journey of around 3 kilometres, the fare can range from Rs 60 to Rs 1,255, depending on the class.

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Why Would Anyone Take A Train For Just 3 Km?

India's railway network is famous for long-distance journeys. A passenger can board a train in one part of the country and travel across several states before reaching the destination.

While some train journeys take many hours, others stretch across multiple days.

But then there is Nagpur to Ajni. They are neighbouring railway stations, but both play a role in railway operations and passenger movement. For someone who needs to travel between the two stations, a train can provide a quick and direct connection. And when the journey takes only a few minutes, it can be a convenient option.