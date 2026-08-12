Ananya Panday Visits Bhimashankar Jyotirlinga Temple In Pune: All About The Ancient Shrine

Pune is home to several fascinating landmarks that bring together history, spirituality and natural beauty. Among them is the Bhimashankar Jyotirlinga Temple, which draws devotees and travellers throughout the year with its sacred significance and scenic surroundings. Ananya Panday recently visited the revered shrine during her trip to Pune and shared glimpses from her spiritual outing.

Also Read: Mohanlal, Karan Aujla Face Australian Visa Delays. Here's What Travellers Should Know

The images showed Ananya dressed in a yellow suit with a red tika on her forehead. The actress was seen offering prayers to the Shivling and seeking blessings from the deities at the temple. In the caption, she wrote, "ॐ नमः पार्वती पतये, हर हर महादेव! Bhimashankar Jyotirlinga."

All you need to know about Bhimashankar Jyotirlinga Temple

Shree Bhimashankar Jyotirling Temple is a highly revered Hindu shrine located in the Sahyadri hills of Maharashtra. It is celebrated as one of the 12 sacred Jyotirlingas dedicated to Lord Shiva. Nestled deep inside the lush Bhimashankar Wildlife Sanctuary, it marks the spiritual origin point of the Bhima River.

The temple structure features a Nagara-style configuration with intricate carvings, ornate pillars and a unique pyramidal tower. Upon entering the temple, there is a statue of Ganapati on the left, and on the right, a statue of God's guard, Shri Kalbhairav. After going to the cavity, the holy Shivling is seated. There is a vertical hole in the Shiva Linga. There is a statue of Parvati Devi on the front of the cavity.

Also Read: Attari Border Reopens For E-Visa Holders: What Travellers Need To Know

Due to ongoing infrastructure development work in the temple complex, entry hours have been temporarily adjusted. The temple will remain open for darshan only from 7 am to 11 am. Devotees standing in line by 11 am are allowed Darshan; entry closes immediately after. Instant darshan passes are temporarily suspended. Online pre-registration is not required; devotees must join the physical queue directly.