Mohanlal, Karan Aujla Face Australian Visa Delays. Here's What Travellers Should Know

Australian visa delays have recently disrupted two high-profile Indian performers travelling for shows in the country. Malayalam superstar Mohanlal could not travel to Sydney for a scheduled stage show after his Australian visa was not received in time. The event was subsequently cancelled. Days later, Punjabi singer Karan Aujla announced that his Perth concert had been postponed because of delays in the approval of his Australian visa.

The two cases have drawn attention to a point that applies to ordinary travellers too: getting a visa is not simply about submitting an application and waiting for an automatic approval.

The Australian authorities assess applications individually, and processing times can vary depending on the completeness and complexity of an application, the need for additional information and checks involving health, character or national security, among other factors.

What Happened To Mohanlal And Karan Aujla?

Mohanlal was scheduled to travel to Sydney for a stage show but could not make the trip because his Australian visa was not received in time. In a video message recorded in Singapore, the actor apologised to the organisers and participants. He said he was deeply disappointed about missing the event and did not want to blame anyone for what happened.

Karan Aujla was scheduled to perform at Perth's RAC Arena on August 13. The singer announced that the concert would instead take place on August 24 because of a delay in the approval of his Australian visa. "Perth show postponed to August 24. I'm very sorry to say we are rescheduling Thursday's show to Monday, August 24, due to delays with the approval of my Australian visa," Aujla said in an Instagram Story.

Also Read: Nirmala Sitharaman Travels To Jaipur Via Vande Bharat: Train Route, Prices, Travel Time

Why Are Australian Visas Getting Delayed?

Australia's Department of Home Affairs says processing times can vary for several reasons. These include whether an application contains all necessary supporting documents, how quickly applicants respond to requests for further information, the time required to obtain information from external agencies, the complexity of the application and changes in application volumes.

Entertainment Visas Are Different From Tourist Visas

For entertainment professionals, the process of applying for a visa is different from that of a tourist. Australia's Temporary Activity visa, subclass 408, includes an Entertainment Activities stream for people coming to Australia to work in the entertainment industry on film, television or live productions.

The visa covers performers as well as production and support staff. It can allow a stay of up to two years, depending on the approved activity. Applicants must have a contract or other proof of their engagement and must have access to enough money to support themselves and their accompanying dependants.

The Australian Government also advises applicants to apply in advance because processing times can vary. This is why a performer travelling to Australia for a concert cannot simply approach the trip in the same way as someone travelling on holiday.

Prashant Daroch, Founder, Atravelq, explained that entertainment applications can involve additional requirements around the engagement and the organisation bringing the performer to Australia. "Mohanlal's case wasn't really about him; it was about the visa category," Daroch said.

According to him, touring performers generally apply through Australia's entertainment-related work visa process rather than a standard tourist visa. He said the process can involve a sponsor, a signed contract and other clearances depending on the circumstances.

What Does This Mean For Ordinary Indian Travellers?

While the types of visas differ, Mohanlal and Aujla cases are a reminder that travellers should not build an international trip around an assumed visa approval date. Anamica Srivastava, Head of E-visa Operations at Atlys, said, "A visa is a legal authorisation to enter a country, issued only after the immigration authority has assessed the application and supporting documentation as a whole." She added that delays or refusals can happen for several reasons and that applicants should focus on a complete, accurate and consistent application supported by documentary evidence.

One of the clearest warnings from Atravelq's Prashant Daroch is about timing. "People book flights before the visa comes through, which is backwards: apply first, travel second," he said.

Also Read: Goa Sees 40% Rise In Monsoon Micro-Cations. What Is Driving The Trend?

What About The Visa Fee If The Application Is Refused?

The application fee is not a refundable deposit that travellers get back if the visa does not work out. Daroch noted that the visa fee is paid as part of the application process and should not be treated as the final expense to arrange before making non-refundable travel bookings. As Srivastava put it, applicants are best served by treating the process "with rigour and care."