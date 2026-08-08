<i>Thudakkam</i> Review: Vismaya Mohanlal Makes A Confident Debut In This Survival Thriller

There has been a lot of excitement and curiosity about director Jude Anthany Joseph's Thudakkam (Beginning) even before its release, as it sees the acting debut of Malayalam superstar Mohanlal's daughter, Vismaya Mohanlal. The superstar's daughter has been staying away from the media glare for the most part of her life, and her debut in films at the age of 35 was intriguing to say the least.

Vismaya plays Meenu in Thudakkam, and she moves to Parumala, Kerala, with her physically-challenged father, who is transferred there as the Village Officer. Now, Meenu is a happy-go-lucky young woman whose world revolves around her father and her dog, Messi. As we get to know her, we find out that her deceased mother was a music teacher and Meenu's current passion is to give tuitions to young girls in town.

One day, things take an unexpected turn when Meenu and her friend Priya head to Ernakulam to write a bank exam. She doesn't return home at the stipulated time, and her father grows increasingly anxious as she's unreachable on the phone. It's when he receives a somewhat disturbing call from her that he panics and heads to the Parumala police station. We learn that Meenu helps two schoolgirls reach home safely as it's late in the evening, but this innocent act actually puts her in danger. As the story unfolds, we find out why and how the movie turns into a survival thriller.

Thudakkam's basic storyline is not new to the audience, but writers Jude Anthany Joseph, Akhil Krishna and Linish Nellikkal succeed in keeping the narrative moving and thought-provoking thanks to its central character, Meenu. How does an ordinary young woman turn into a symbol for women's empowerment? How does a simple act of hers set off a chain of events that are far beyond her control? How does she survive the dangers that any woman could face in society today? Do Meenu's circumstances and choices convey the answers? It is these aspects that the director has chosen to address, making the story both relevant and engaging.

Jude Anthany Joseph, who comes off the back of his superhit 2018, doesn't rush to tell the story of Meenu. The first half spends ample time on character-building and setting the scene for the events that unfold in the second half. The interval block perfectly conveys the tension and danger Meenu is in, and we wait eagerly for the second half, which is filled with plenty of action. The downside, as mentioned, is that the story is predictable and one does find the film leans into Mohanlal's aura to lift it up. The emotional beats in the film are uneven as well.

Vismaya Mohanlal, who has a lot riding on her shoulders thanks to her father, makes a solid debut in Thudakkam. While she does need some polishing where the emotional scenes are concerned, she is at ease in the action scenes and nails them like a pro. Her training in Muay Thai is a big bonus, and this has been used effectively by the director. At the end of the film, we see Vismaya the actor rather than Mohanlal's daughter, and that credit partly goes to the director as well.

But the biggest surprise is Aashish Joe Antony, son of producer Antony Perambavoor, who makes his debut with Vismaya in Thudakkam. Portraying the character of the antagonist, Aashish Joe Antony is menacingly convincing due to the effective use of his body language. His eyes, silence and actions do more to convey his evil intentions than dialogues ever could, and Ashish delivers a good performance. In fact, it doesn't look like Thudakkam is his first film.

The cinematography by Jomon T John brings to life the rural areas and the hilly estates of Kerala, while Jakes Bejoy's music adds to the suspense on screen. The action choreography by Yannick Ben and Stunt Silva is another plus, particularly when the film shifts gears in the latter half.

On the whole, Thudakkam is an engaging watch because Jude Anthany Joseph knows how to package a film with tension, emotion and action to keep the audience invested in it. This film also gives both Vismaya and Ashish a strong platform to make their debut in Malayalam cinema. It's a promising beginning for both actors, and Vismaya manages to hold her own in this woman-led action thriller.

