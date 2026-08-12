Nirmala Sitharaman Travels To Jaipur Via Vande Bharat: Train Route, Prices, Travel Time

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman travelled from New Delhi to Jaipur aboard Vande Bharat train on August 11. She is in Jaipur to participate in the BRICS Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBG) meetings scheduled for August 12 and 13. Taking to Instagram, Sitharaman shared pictures from her train journey.

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In the post, she said she had conversations with fellow travellers, including two postgraduate media studies students and two young media professionals. She said the discussions covered geopolitics, the economy and issues concerning young people.

Sharing her experience, Sitharaman wrote that it was "always enriching to hear the perspectives and aspirations of the Yuva Shakti."

Watch the full post below:

If you are also planning a quick trip between Delhi and Jaipur by Vande Bharat, here are the key details to keep in mind.

Vande Bharat Route From Delhi To Jaipur

The Vande Bharat connecting Delhi and Jaipur runs through the following stations:

Delhi Cantt

Gurgaon

Rewari

Alwar

Gandhinagar Jaipur

Jaipur

The train operates seven days a week, from Monday to Sunday, making it an option for travellers planning a trip on any day of the week.

How Long Does The Journey Take?

The journey from Delhi to Jaipur takes around 3 hours and 50 minutes. For travellers looking for a relatively quick rail journey between the two cities, the Vande Bharat covers the route in under four hours. The train also stops at Gurgaon, Rewari, Alwar and Gandhinagar Jaipur along the way, apart from its Delhi and Jaipur stations.

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Ticket Cost?

The fare depends on the class you choose. For the Delhi-Jaipur journey, the listed fares are:

AC Chair Car: Rs 750

Executive Class: Rs 1,486

The Executive Class fare is higher than the AC Chair Car fare, so travellers can choose between the two options depending on the class they prefer. However, if passengers wish to order food for their train journey, they can book it on E-Catering at the IRCTC website.