Cristiano Ronaldo's Wedding Destination Is A Portuguese Coastal Gem With Beaches, History And Luxury

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez surprised fans around the world after announcing their marriage on August 11, 2026. The football superstar shared a photograph on social media showing the couple holding hands and wearing wedding rings, confirming reports that they had exchanged vows during a private ceremony, attended by their five children.

While details of the celebration remain closely guarded, according to an announcement cited by the Brunswick Group, the wedding took place in Cascais, an elegant coastal town near Lisbon.

A Private Celebration In Cascais

The couple has not revealed where exactly the wedding took place. Reports suggest one possibility is Ronaldo's own residence in Cascais. Given the intimate nature of the ceremony, hosting it at a private property would have offered the family greater privacy and helped keep the event away from public attention and media coverage.

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Ronaldo's Luxury Home In Cascais Worth 25 Million Euros

One of the most talked-about properties in the region is Ronaldo's mansion in Quinta da Marinha, an upscale neighbourhood in Cascais. According to reports, the football icon built the residence from the ground up, with construction taking more than three years.

The estate reportedly occupies a plot of around 12,000 square metres and includes eight bedrooms, a master suite spanning approximately 300 square metres, swimming pools, a gym, spa, cinema room, bowling alley and a large underground garage.

Experts interviewed by Spanish publication Semana estimated the property's value at around 25 million euros, potentially making it one of the most expensive private homes in Portugal.

Why Cascais Is One Of Portugal's Most Loved Coastal Destinations

Located on the Portuguese Riviera, Cascais has evolved into one of the country's premier holiday destinations while retaining much of its traditional character. Positioned along a stretch of sandy Atlantic coastline, the town is a popular getaway from Lisbon.

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Summer Retreat For Portuguese Royalty In Past

Historically, Cascais served as a summer retreat for Portuguese royalty and nobility. Today, visitors can still see traces of that heritage in the town's grand villas, elegant architecture and scenic waterfront promenades. At the same time, its fishing roots continue to influence local culture and cuisine.

Stroll Through Historic Streets And Cultural Attractions

The historic centre of Cascais is filled with cobbled lanes, charming squares and cultural landmarks. Travellers can explore 19th-century mansions, visit museums, discover centuries-old fortifications and enjoy an array of restaurants, cafes and bars. This blend of history and modern tourism creates a lively atmosphere throughout the year.

Parks, gardens and a packed calendar of cultural events further add to the town's appeal, making it attractive beyond the peak summer season.

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A Gateway To Beaches, Surfing And Scenic Escapes

Cascais is perhaps best known for its beaches. The town is surrounded by sandy stretches typical of the Portuguese Riviera, while the dramatic coastline towards Serra de Sintra offers towering cliffs, rugged scenery and popular surfing beaches.

Its location also makes it an excellent base for exploring other parts of Portugal. Lisbon can be reached easily by train, while the fairy-tale town of Sintra, known for its whimsical palaces and lush hillsides, lies to the north.

A Favourite For Destination Weddings

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Beyond leisure travel, Cascais has also built a reputation as a sought-after destination wedding location. Positioned close to Lisbon and well connected internationally, the town offers a combination of luxury hotels, event venues, coastal scenery and tourism infrastructure that appeals to couples from around the world.

Its mix of ocean views, historic charm and exclusivity helps explain why it continues to attract high-profile visitors, and perhaps why it was the backdrop for one of the year's most talked-about celebrity weddings.