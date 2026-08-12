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2 Dead, Several Feared Trapped After Landslide In Mumbai's Kurla

According to information shared by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) Mumbai Fire Brigade, the incident happened at 3:48 am on Wednesday. The landslide occurred at Gaushiya Chawl in Ghatkopar's Chirag Nagar.

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2 Dead, Several Feared Trapped After Landslide In Mumbai's Kurla
Two people lost their lives after a landslide hit Mumbai's Kurla area.
  • Two people died and four to five are feared trapped after a landslide in Kurla, Mumbai
  • Landslide occurred early Wednesday at Gaushiya Chawl in Ghatkopar
  • Debris from hillock collapse fell on two to three houses, trapping multiple people under rubble
What is the current status of the rescue operation?
Mumbai:

A landslide in Mumbai's Kurla area claimed two lives on Wednesday, while four to five people are feared trapped under the rubble, officials said.

Rescue teams from multiple agencies are carrying out an intensive search-and-rescue operation, using specialised victim-detection cameras to locate signs of life beneath the debris.

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According to information shared by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) Mumbai Fire Brigade, the incident happened at 3:48 am on Wednesday. The landslide occurred at Gaushiya Chawl in Ghatkopar's Chirag Nagar.

Initial reports said a portion of a hillock on a hillside collapsed at Gausiya Chawl, trapping five to six people. The debris fell on two to three houses.

Following the landslide, BMC Mayor Ritu Tawde and Additional Municipal Commissioner (Eastern Suburbs) Avinash Dhakne visited the affected site in Ghatkopar to assess the situation.

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Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) said two people have died in the incident. Four to five people are still feared trapped beneath the debris.

Speaking with the reporters, DCP Ganesh Shinde said, "Rescue operations are underway, with emergency response teams and local authorities continuing efforts at the site. While we cannot confirm the exact number at this stage, it is suspected that three to four people may still be trapped under the debris."

"The bodies of those who lost their lives in the landslide have been sent to a hospital for further procedures. The Ghatkopar Police will take the necessary legal action and carry out further investigation in the matter," he added.

Rescue operations are being carried out by teams from the Mumbai Fire Brigade, Mumbai Police, and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

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Two injured persons were admitted to the hospital. They were identified as Sohel Ansari, 18, who suffered a head injury, and Mohamad Ansari, 14, who sustained a back injury. Both are in stable condition.

Further details are awaited.

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