'Wear Proper Clothes', Rekha Gupta Tells AAP MLA After Video In Undergarments

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has slammed an Aam Aadmi Party MLA who was seen in a viral video sitting in his undergarments while signing papers for people in his constituency.

A video of AAP MLA from Kirari in northwest Delhi, Anil Jha Vats, is viral on social media. In the video, Jha is seen in a vest and shorts, seated cross-legged in his chair, with a saffron cloth draped across his lap. The video was reportedly shot while Jha was signing application forms from constituents for the Delhi government's scheme for financial aid to women.

In the video, Jha is seen signing papers as people, including a number of women, queue up in front of his table.

Referring to the MLA's objectionable dressing, or the lack of it, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta blasted Vats in the Assembly, calling his act shameful.

"Your behaviour is shameful. You should at least dress properly when women come to you to get their papers signed," the Chief Minister said.

Rekha Gupta also demanded that Vats' Assembly membership be cancelled for his behaviour in front of women.

"This sort of indecent behaviour from an MLA cannot be tolerated. His Assembly membership should be cancelled," the Chief Minister demanded amid protests from AAP MLAs.

Rekha Gupta also accused the AAP MLA of making obscene gestures during the Assembly session and demanded action against him.

The AAP MLA denied the Chief Minister's allegation and demanded video proof of him making any gestures.

"She should show the video of me making any wrong gestures. She doesn't have answers on people's problems, so she is making all these allegations," Vats later said.

The Delhi Lakshmi Yojana, launched on August 1, provides financial assistance of Rs 2,500 per month to eligible women. According to the Delhi government, the scheme has received over 5.14 lakh registrations within seven days of its launch, with more than 2.18 lakh applications submitted so far.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta described the response to the scheme as unprecedented, saying the number of registrations reflected women's trust in the initiative to provide financial support and promote savings.

AAP, however, has questioned the eligibility criteria set by the government for the scheme, saying that it excludes many poor women.