Telangana Call Centre Fraud Busted, 22 Arrested, 23 Mobiles Seized

The Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) has busted a fraudulent call-centre network operating from Delhi and arrested 21 Telugu-speaking women telecallers and a male bank account holder in connection with cyber fraud targeting victims across Telangana.

The operation followed coordinated raids at three call centres in Shiva Market, Delhi. The centres had allegedly been operating for around one-and-a-half years under three teams led by Lalith Singh, Kuldeep Singh and Anil, all of whom are currently absconding.

According to TGCSB, the accused recruited Telugu-speaking women from Telangana and employed them as telecallers to build up the confidence of victims.

The callers allegedly impersonated representatives of Bajaj Finance and offered attractive loan approvals before demanding money under various pretexts, including processing fees, verification charges, documentation fees and insurance premiums.

After victims made payments, the accused either stopped communicating or continued seeking additional money by promising loan approval. Investigators also found that when victims questioned the transactions or sought refunds, they were allegedly threatened with legal action, reputational damage and misuse of their personal information and identity documents.

TGCSB said 23 mobile phones and two bank passbooks were seized during the operation. Links to 22 cybercrime cases across Telangana have so far been established, with further investigation underway.

"Cybercriminals increasingly recruit regional-language speakers to gain victims' trust and carry out fraud. Citizens should not trust a caller merely because they are women or speak Telugu or another regional language," said Shikha Goel, Director, Telangana Cyber Security Bureau.

The bureau said many of the telecallers were from Korutla in Jagtial district, as well as Saidabad, Borabanda and Mahabubnagar.

The arrested accused included team leaders and telecallers, while the three alleged organisers remain on the run.

TGCSB urged citizens to independently verify loan offers before making any payment.

Those who fall victim to cyber fraud should immediately call 1930 or report the incident through the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal.