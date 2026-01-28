CA Aspirants, MBAs Behind Rs 16-Crore Sophisticated Fraud Network

In a major breakthrough against cybercrime, the Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) dismantled an interstate network responsible for high-value frauds totalling over Rs 16 crore through "digital arrest" cons and investment scams.

What has stunned investigators is that the operation wasn't run by hardened criminals, but by educated professionals, including business consultants, finance experts and aspiring CAs.

Following a coordinated operation across Kerala and Bengaluru on Tuesday, the bureau arrested six individuals who facilitated these crimes through "digital arrests" and sophisticated investment scams.

According to TGCSB Director Shikha Goel, the arrests are linked to three primary cases involving devastating financial losses for Hyderabad residents.

Fraudsters impersonating officials from TRAI, CBI, and the RBI contacted a senior citizen woman, claiming her Aadhaar-linked phone was used for criminal activities. She was kept under "virtual custody" via Skype and WhatsApp video calls for days, coerced with forged legal documents, and pressured into breaking her fixed deposits. Renju Pathakku, a businessman from Kerala, was arrested for providing his company's bank account as a mule to route the stolen funds.

In another case, a man received a WhatsApp call from a fake Blue Dart representative alleging a parcel in his name contained illegal items. Fake Mumbai Police officers "took over" forcing the victim to maintain absolute secrecy and transfer funds over two months for "verification." Arun Sreenivas (digital marketing professional) and Sanal V Menon (finance consultant) were apprehended in Kerala for operating the mule accounts.

In a third case of trading fraud in Hyderabad, Rs 3.40 Crore was defrauded. A businessman was lured into a fake trading platform by a "stock market professor" promising high IPO returns. After seeing fabricated profits, he invested Rs 3.40 crore in just 22 days. He realised the scam when his withdrawal requests were blocked. Three directors and businessmen, V Jayaprakash, Balaraju, and Harish G, were arrested in Bengaluru for providing corporate bank accounts to international handlers.

The TGCSB highlighted a concerning trend. The arrested individuals aren't just career criminals but educated professionals, including a CA aspirant, an MBA holder, and business consultants. These "agents" provided mule accounts in exchange for commissions, allowing international syndicates, often operating from Cambodia or Vietnam, to siphon money out of India instantly.

TGCSB emphasises that "digital arrest" is a complete myth and that no Indian law-enforcement agency will ever arrest you over a video call or demand money to clear your name.

Scammers often use high-quality forged letterheads claiming to be from the CBI, RBI, or even the Supreme Court. Always verify such communication through official, trusted channels before responding.

If you are ever targeted, immediately call the National Cyber Crime Helpline at 1930. Acting quickly can significantly improve the chances of freezing the stolen funds before they are transferred out of the country.