On Camera, Woman Slaps Help, Pulls Her Hair In Gurugram's The Camellias

She pulled her domestic help by the hair, hit her with a phone, and berated her following an argument at work. She is Ruchira Sachdeva, a 52-year-old resident of DLF The Camellias in Sector-42 of Gurugram (erstwhile Gurgaon), who was caught assaulting her domestic help. Sachdeva was arrested on Monday after the video went viral but managed to secure bail at the police station soon after.

According to the Gurugram Police, the incident took place on July 24 and came to light only after the video went viral.

The 90-second video recorded secretly by a neighbour shows a woman leaning over a kitchen shelf. As she walks out of the kitchen, another woman - identified as Ruchira Sachdeva - follows her and pulls her back by the hair. Sachdeva corners the help and appears to scold her over something. She then slaps the domestic help with a mobile phone in her hand and issues a threat.

As the domestic help tries to release her hand from Sachdeva's grip, she is again hit on the back and her hair is pulled. Sachdeva continues to talk aggressively and assault the woman, ordering her to stand at a corner.

The person who recorded the video claimed that Sachdeva has confiscated the help's mobile phone and keeps her locked in the house.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that an argument had broken out between the two over work-related issues following which the assault took place. The domestic help quit the job on July 27.

The Gurugram Police on Monday arrested the woman in connection with assault case. She was later released on bail.

The arrest came after a team from the Sushant Lok police station took suo motu cognisance of a video purportedly showing the abuse.

(With inputs from Sahil Manchanda)