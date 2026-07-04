16-Year-Old Crushed Under Gravel While Unloading Dumper In Gurugram

A 16-year-old boy died after being buried under a load of gravel being unloaded from a dumper truck in Gurugram's Sector 113, officials said on Saturday, adding that the police have booked the accused driver.

The incident, which took place at around 1 am on Friday at a construction site in Sector 113, came to light when the driver could not find his helper. He reviewed footage from nearby CCTV cameras, the officials said.

After the footage revealed that the boy, Priyanshu Maurya, 16, a native of Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly, was buried under the gravel, workers cleared the gravel and rushed him to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead, they added.

According to the police, the boy worked as a helper on a dumper truck, and his family currently resides in Prempur Losani in Uttarakhand's Nainital district.

The police said that after the dumper truck carrying gravel arrived at a construction site, the driver asked Priyanshu to go to the rear and open the dumper's tailgate. As soon as he opened it, the driver engaged the hydraulic lift to begin unloading the gravel.

In the process, Priyanshu lost his balance, and a large quantity of gravel fell onto his legs. He shouted for help, but the driver did not hear him, and emptied the entire load. Within moments, the teenager was buried under the pile.

The entire incident was captured in CCTV cameras, which revealed that Priyanshu was buried under the gravel and died.

Based on a complaint filed by Priyanshu's father, Durga Prasad Maurya, an FIR was registered at the Bajghera police station and police handed over the body to the kin after the post-mortem, they said.

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