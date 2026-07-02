Man Kills Stepfather Over Marriage With Mother In Gurugram: Cops

A man allegedly killed his stepfather with a mattock in Gurugram's Pataudi area after years of resentment over his mother's marriage to the victim, police said on Wednesday.

An FIR has been registered and raids are underway to arrest the accused, they said.

The police and a forensic team reached the spot after receiving information, took possession of the body and sent it for post-mortem examination.

The victim, identified as Manoj (49), was a native of Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh and had been living in Pataudi with his family for several years, police said.

According to the preliminary investigation, Manoj had married the mother of the accused, Shivam alias Shiva, around 13 years ago. Police said Shivam never accepted the marriage and frequently quarrelled with his stepfather.

On Monday night, another argument broke out between the two, during which Shivam allegedly attacked Manoj repeatedly with a mattock, inflicting fatal injuries before fleeing the scene, police said.

Based on a complaint lodged by Manoj's relative, Prempal, an FIR under relevant provisions for murder was registered against Shivam at the Pataudi police station.

A senior police officer said raids were being conducted at the accused's suspected hideouts and he would be arrested soon.

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