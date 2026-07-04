Woman Praises Father For Backing Her Education Over Wedding Expenses

A daughter's heartfelt tribute to her father has touched thousands of people on social media after she shared how his years of hard work and constant support helped shape her life and career. The video was shared on Instagram by Growing with Artha. In the video, the daughter said her father has been driving an auto rickshaw for over 35 years and always drops her at the bus stop in his auto whenever she leaves for Bangalore.

She said her education, from nursery to her degree, was possible because of her father's hard work. She added that while many people around them were saving money for their daughters' weddings, her father chose to invest in the education of his daughters instead. She also said the greatest gift he gave her was not education but independence.

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She said she has a sister and that their father never made either of them believe they could not do something because they were daughters. She said he trusted them to travel alone, make their own decisions and face life with confidence.

She shared that both she and her sister are now doing well in their careers. During the Covid pandemic, they started a farm as a way of giving back to their parents. Since then, their father has been taking care of the farm with the same dedication he has always shown.

She also spoke about becoming a mother and wondering whether she should continue working. She said her father told her that the family would support her in raising her child and asked her not to leave her job.

She added that he sent her mother to stay with her, and every week her mother comes to Bengaluru to look after her daughter while she goes to the office.

The post said that while her mother helps care for the child, her father takes care of everything back home on his own. He runs the family's provision store, looks after the farm, cooks, cleans, drives his auto during the day and reopens the shop in the evening.

The emotional post ended with the daughter saying she had realised that a parent's greatest gift is not money but raising a child to be independent and continuing to stand behind them. She thanked her father for supporting her every step of the way.