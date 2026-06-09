Bengaluru Entrepreneur Praises Auto Driver For Returning Rs 15,682 Sent By Mistake

A payment mistake during a busy morning turned into a story of honesty that has touched thousands online. An auto-rickshaw driver has been widely praised after returning Rs 15,682 that a passenger accidentally transferred to him while paying for a ride.

The incident came to light through a LinkedIn post shared by Shubham Gune, founder and CEO of Hinglish. In the post, he described how a simple payment error led to an unexpected act of kindness.

According to Gune, he had arranged an early-morning meeting with an international client who was visiting the city for just one day. Running late and rushing to reach the meeting, he paid for an auto-rickshaw ride using a digital payment app without carefully checking the amount.

The ride cost Rs 156. However, instead of entering the correct amount, he mistakenly transferred Rs 15,682. He wrote that he had accidentally sent an auto driver Rs 15,682 and then his morning got worse.

Check Out The Post Here:

Explaining what happened, Gune said the client wanted to meet at 7 am and he was late while making the payment outside the building. He said the ride had cost Rs 156, but he typed Rs 15,682, pressed pay and rushed upstairs without looking at the screen.

The meeting itself did not go well. Gune recalled that he had only one chance to meet the client and the meeting went nowhere. He said he came downstairs feeling disappointed and still had no idea that he had transferred much more money than intended.

What happened next left a strong impression on him. According to Gune, the auto-rickshaw driver, identified as Altaf, was still waiting at the same place where he had dropped him off.

Gune said Altaf walked over to him and informed him that he had paid too much. The driver then returned the entire Rs 15,682. He did not keep even the actual fare amount.

Gune said he repeatedly tried to send the correct fare back to Altaf and insisted that he accept the money he was owed. He told the driver that he had waited there, lost rides and deserved the fare.

However, Altaf refused to take the money. According to Gune, the driver told him that it was the start of the day for both of them.

A week later, the same client whose meeting had appeared unsuccessful contacted Gune again. He said the client called seven days after the meeting and expressed interest in working with him.

Despite the positive business outcome, Gune said his thoughts immediately returned to the encounter with Altaf. He said he thought about the man who had watched him have his worst morning and decided to make it better.

As a gesture of appreciation, Gune later sent Altaf Rs 500. He said it included the fare the driver had refused to accept and a small token of thanks. He also noted that Altaf never asked him for anything.

Reflecting on the incident, Gune said the real lesson was not about getting the money back but about witnessing honesty when there was little chance of accountability. He said the client eventually came back, but the real win that morning was a reminder that character is revealed when honesty is optional.

He also wondered whether Altaf might have believed the Rs 15,682 was a deliberate gesture from a wealthy customer. Gune said most people would call it luck and move on, but added that the difference between luck and integrity is that integrity returns money that does not belong to you.