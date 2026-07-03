Girlfriend Finds Out Gurugram Man Is Married, He Kills Her

A man has been arrested here for allegedly burning his lover to death following a dispute between the two after she found out that he was married, police said on Thursday.

They said the accused, Sunil Kumar (35), a resident of Gubhana village in Jhajjar district of Haryana, was arrested on Wednesday and produced before a court, which sent him to two-day police custody.

According to police, information was received on June 19 from the Artemis Hospital that a woman, Divya Kataria (23) of Basai village here, had been brought there with severe burn injuries.

After initial treatment, she was referred to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. When police spoke to the woman and her mother, both of them said they did not wish to pursue legal action in the matter, police said.

Kataria died during treatment on June 27. After her death, her cousin Vikas lodged a complaint in the matter at Sector-9A police station on June 30.

According to the complainant, Kataria told him on June 22 that Sunil alias Noni set her on fire and threatened to kill her, her mother and her sister if she told anyone the truth.

Acting swiftly, a police team from Sector-9A police station arrested the accused, police said.

Investigation revealed that on June 18, Kataria visited Kumar's gold-buying shop and the two had an argument as she had found out that he was married. During the argument, Kumar poured kerosene on her, they said.

In an attempt to resolve the dispute, Kataria booked a flat in Central Park on Sohna Road, where both of them stayed overnight. On the morning of June 19, the two again had an argument, during which Kumar set the victim on fire. He later took her to the Artemis Hospital, they added.

During interrogation, Kumar told police that he became acquainted with the victim when she had visited his shop to sell gold over a year ago. The two later entered into a relationship, police said.

Police recovered a kerosene bottle from the shop of the accused, along with his mobile phone.

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