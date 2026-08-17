Man Kills Lover For Pressuring Him For Marriage, Hides Body In Gunny Bag

A 21-year-old woman was allegedly murdered by her lover and her body hidden inside a gunny bag in Hyderabad, police said on Monday.

The victim, identified as Rehana, was originally from Bihar and worked at a banquet hall. According to police, she had been in a relationship for about a year with Ahmad Salam, also 21 and a native of Bihar.

Police suspect the murder was linked to an argument between the couple over their relationship and Rehana's alleged closeness with another man. Investigators said Rehana had also been pressuring Salam to marry her, which may have led to tensions between them.

According to the police, an argument between the two escalated, after which Salam allegedly attacked Rehana with a knife, killing her in her rented accommodation. After the murder, he is suspected to have tried to conceal the crime by placing her body inside a gunny bag before attempting to flee.

The crime came to light after police received a Dial 100 call. Following the alert, a Sub-Inspector rushed to the location and found the woman's body wrapped inside a gunny bag.

Confirming the sequence of events, ACP Adibatla Pradeep Kumar Reddy said, "Around 5:00 am, we received a call on Dial 100. The Sub-Inspector arrived at the spot and verified that inside a gunny bag, a woman was wrapped up, bleeding, and had been murdered. Upon arrival, we found her wrapped inside a gunny bag in the bedroom. We will further inform as more details emerge from the investigation."

During the preliminary inquiry, police spoke with the victim's family and collected information about her relationship with the accused.

Police said Salam, who works as a labourer in function halls, is currently on the run. Investigators are trying to trace him and determine the exact sequence of events that led to the murder.

"The accused, Ahmad Salam, is 21 years old and works as a labourer in function halls. He and Rehana had been in a relationship for about a year. As she was reportedly pressuring him to marry her, he allegedly stabbed her with a knife," the ACP said.

Police are also examining whether any other person was involved in the crime. The body has been shifted to the Osmania General Hospital mortuary for a post-mortem examination.

A murder case has been registered and further investigation is underway.