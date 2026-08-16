TiHAN-IIT Hyderabad Launches 6-Month AI Course; Check Details

TiHAN at IIT Hyderabad has announced a six-month online programme in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning for learners looking to build skills in the fast-growing field.

The programme is being offered as a career-focused certification course and does not require prior coding experience, according to the details shared by TiHAN. Classes will be conducted online and will include sessions by IIT faculty members and industry experts.

What the programme offers

The course will cover Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, with students also getting an opportunity to work on projects related to autonomous vehicle technology.

The programme details mention placement support through Masai. However, candidates should check the official programme terms for details about the nature and extent of this support before applying.

The course is scheduled to begin with a qualifier test. The post shared by TiHAN mentions a Rs 999 registration fee for the one-hour test, followed by an interview for shortlisted candidates.

Who can apply?

One of the key features highlighted for the programme is that students do not need coding experience to apply. This could make the course relevant to learners from different academic backgrounds who want to explore AI and ML.

The programme is being promoted as a way for learners to gain practical exposure to AI-related technologies while learning from faculty and industry professionals.

The promotional material also mentions an average AI engineer salary of Rs 16 lakh per annum. Candidates should treat this figure as a programme claim and verify the underlying data and eligibility conditions before making any decision based on the salary figure.

The qualifier test is scheduled for August 16, 2026, according to the information shared in the post. Students and working professionals interested in the course should check the official TiHAN-IIT Hyderabad programme details for the latest information on eligibility, fees, admission and course structure.