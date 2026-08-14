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IIT Dharwad Offers One-Year AI Course With Free Training, Hostel And Stipend

IIT Dharwad AI Course: Graduates belonging to the notified minority communities, Muslims, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists, Parsis and Jains, aged between 18 and 45 years are eligible to apply.

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IIT Dharwad Offers One-Year AI Course With Free Training, Hostel And Stipend
IIT Dharwad AI Course: The deadline to submit applications is August 31.

IIT Dharwad AI Course: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Dharwad, under the Pradhan Mantri Virasat Ka Samvardhan (PM VIKAS) Scheme 2026-27 of the Ministry of Minority Affairs, Government of India, is offering a one-year residential course in Artificial Intelligence Technocrat as part of its Skill Development Project. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the programme through the official portal, pm-vikas.iitdh.ac.in. The deadline to submit applications is August 31.

Documents Required

Applicants are required to upload the following documents along with their application:

  • Aadhaar card
  • Passport-size photograph
  • Class 10 certificate as proof of age
  • Graduation certificate
  • Bank passbook
  • EWS certificate, where applicable
  • Minority community certificate
  • Reservation

It is to be noted that 33% of the seats are reserved for female candidates, while up to 15% of the seats are reserved for non-minority candidates belonging to the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category.

Key Benefits

Candidates will undergo a screening process for the final shortlisting. Selected candidates will receive the following benefits:

  • Free one-year training at IIT Dharwad in Artificial Intelligence Technocrat (ICE/ITS/Q0201)
  • Hostel facilities, wherever applicable
  • Government-recognised certification from the Sector Skill Council (SSC)
  • Boarding and lodging facilities as part of the residential programme
  • A monthly stipend of Rs 1,000, disbursed directly by the Ministry through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT)
  • Post-placement support for two months, along with financial assistance of Rs 4,000 for each successfully placed candidate

Who Can Apply?

Graduates belonging to the notified minority communities, Muslims, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists, Parsis and Jains, aged between 18 and 45 years are eligible to apply.

Eligibility Criteria

The programme is open to:

  • Graduates with basic knowledge of artificial intelligence applications
  • ITI candidates
  • Final-year undergraduate students
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