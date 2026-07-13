Government Launches Free AI Course With Certificate: Check Registration Steps

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) under the IndiaAI Mission is offering a free online Artificial Intelligence (AI) course called YUVA AI. The course is available on government-supported platforms such as FutureSkills Prime and iGOT Karmayogi.

The aim is to help people learn the basics of AI as it becomes more common in education, workplaces, and daily life. The government plans to provide basic AI knowledge to one crore people through this programme.

The course is completely free and takes about 4.5 hours to finish. The course covers what AI is, how it works, where it is used, how to use AI safely, real-life examples from India, ethical issues related to AI, and career opportunities in the field. The lessons are explained in simple language, making them easy for beginners to understand.

Anyone who can read and write can join the course. It is open to school and college students, working professionals, teachers, business owners, homemakers and anyone interested in learning about AI. No previous knowledge of AI is needed.

Why it is important?

The course is useful because AI is becoming an important skill in many industries, including banking, healthcare, education, media, manufacturing and information technology. Learning the basics can help students prepare for future studies and careers, while professionals can improve their skills and stay updated with changing workplace requirements.

After completing all the lessons and assessments, learners will receive an official Government of India certificate. The certificate can be added to a resume or professional profile to showcase basic AI knowledge.

Steps to enroll:

To enrol, visit the YUVA AI for ALL page on FutureSkills Prime, click "Enrol" or "Start Learning," create a free account or sign in, complete your profile if required, and begin the course. After finishing all the modules and assessments, you will receive your certificate.