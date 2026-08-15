Man Climbs Car Roof To Stop Girlfriend, Her Lover Runs Him Over

A 34-year-old man died in front of AIIMS Hospital in Raipur on Wednesday after allegedly being run over by a car during what police believe was a dispute linked to a romantic relationship.

The incident took place in the Amanaka police station area. According to eyewitnesses, a young woman arrived at the scene in a car. An argument broke out between her male companion and the victim, identified as Parampreet Singh, a resident of Sector 4, Udaya Society, Tatibandh.

When the woman got into the car and began to drive away, Parampreet allegedly climbed onto the roof of the vehicle in an attempt to stop her. The driver continued at high speed without stopping.

After travelling a short distance, Parampreet fell from the roof of the moving car. According to police, instead of stopping, the driver allegedly ran over him and fled the scene. Parampreet died at the spot from his injuries.

Police investigations revealed that Parampreet had an ongoing dispute with one Bharat Manganani, a resident of Durg. Based on eyewitness accounts and other evidence gathered at the scene, police registered a murder case under Section 103 of the Indian Penal Code.

The woman has been detained and is being questioned by police. Special teams have been deployed to arrest the accused. Authorities are also reviewing CCTV footage from the surrounding area and recording statements from witnesses.

With inputs from Saurabh Kumar Meena