Maharashtra Man Smothers Lover With Pillow Over Alleged Affair

The Thane city police have arrested a 30-year-old man for killing his lover following a dispute over her alleged affair with another person, an official said on Wednesday.

Accused Nandkishore Gadekar committed the crime on Tuesday at a lodge located within the jurisdiction of the Thane Nagar police station, he said.

"The accused was in a relationship with the victim, a resident of Bhandup who was estranged from her husband," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone-I) Balasaheb Patil.

Gadekar told the police that despite being separated from her husband and in a relationship with him for the past five years, the woman was allegedly involved with another individual.

The accused took the woman to a lodge, where he smothered her with a pillow and fled

"The victim's body was sent to a government hospital for post-mortem. Police subsequently tracked down Gadekar and took him into custody," the official said.

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