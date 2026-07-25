IIT Madras Launches One-Week AI Startup Course, Offers Rs 4 Lakh Prize For Best Pitch

The Wadhwani School of Data Science and AI (WSAI) at IIT Madras has launched a one-week, in-person programme titled "Building a Successful AI Startup." The course is designed to help participants turn innovative AI ideas into successful businesses through practical learning and expert guidance. The programme will be held from August 10 to August 14 at the IIT Madras campus. Interested candidates can apply until July 27. The sessions will include classroom learning, practical exercises, and discussions based on real AI startup experiences

The IIT Madras AI Startup Course is open to final-year BTech, MTech, and PhD students, faculty members, researchers, engineers, product managers, aspiring entrepreneurs, and early-stage AI startups.

Direct Link to Apply

The programme focuses on every important stage of building an AI startup. Participants will learn how to identify market opportunities, build a Minimum Viable Product (MVP), validate ideas, develop business models, attract customers, and prepare for fundraising.

The course will be led by Lakshmi Shankar, General Partner at Together Fund and former Vice President of Google Search. He has also worked in leadership roles at Twitter, IBM, and EY.

Participants will receive guidance from experienced industry professionals. They will learn about product-market fit, customer discovery, revenue strategies, fundraising, investor expectations, term sheet negotiations, and scaling AI ventures. The programme aims to combine technical knowledge with business skills. This helps participants build startups that can succeed in the real world.

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There will be a final Pitch Day in this course. During this event, participants will present their AI startup ideas before a panel of investors and experts.

The best startup pitch will receive Rs 4 lakh to support the development of the winning AI venture. Participants will also gain valuable feedback, networking opportunities, and exposure to investors, which could help them take their ideas to the next level. Candidates selected for the programme will receive confirmation through email after the evaluation process.