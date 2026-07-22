GATE 2027 Eligibility Criteria Explained: Check If You Can Apply

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras is expected to start the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2027 application process on August 14, 2026, as per official information. Qualified candidates can use the GATE score for admission to postgraduate and doctoral programmes in the Ministry of Education-supported institutions.

According to official information, several Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) also use GATE scores for recruitment. The organising institute has advised candidates to ensure that they meet the eligibility criteria for GATE 2027 before filing out the application form.

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According to the official announcement, candidates who are currently studying in the third or higher years of any undergraduate degree programme or who have completed any government approved degree programme in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Science, Commerce, Arts, or Humanities are eligible to appear for GATE 2027.

Candidates who possess certification from any professional societies, such as the Institution of Engineers (India) (IE), Institution of Civil Engineers (ICE), Institution of Electronics and Telecommunication Engineers (IETE), Aeronautical Society of India (AeSI), and others, must ensure that those examinations are approved by MoE/AICTE/UGC/ UPSC as being equivalent to BE/BTech/BArch/BPlanning, etc., the official notification stated.

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Candidates who have obtained or are pursuing their qualifying degree from countries other than India must ensure that they are either currently in the third or higher years or must have completed their Bachelor's degree (of at least three years duration) in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Science, Commerce, Arts, or Humanities.