GATE 2027 Test Paper And Syllabus Explained By IIT Madras

GATE 2027: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras launched the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2027 website, gate2027.iitm.ac.in, on Monday. The GATE is a national-level examination that evaluates candidates' understanding of undergraduate-level subjects in Engineering, Technology, Science, Commerce, Arts, Architecture, and Humanities.

Conducted jointly by Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and IITs on behalf of the National Coordination Board (NCB), Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India, IIT Madras is the organising institute for the upcoming GATE exam.

GATE 2027 Registration

The organising institute is expected to start the GATE 2027 registration on August 14, 2026, as per official information. Candidates will be able to submit their GATE applications without any late fee till September 21, the official announcement stated.

Where To Use GATE Score

Qualified candidates can use the GATE scores for admission to postgraduate and doctoral programmes in MoE-supported institutions. According to official information, several Public Sector Undertakings also use GATE scores for recruitment. Candidates must also note that the GATE score obtained by the candidates will remain valid for a period of three years from the date of announcement of results.

GATE Exam Date

According to IIT Madras, the application portal for registration is expected to open in the mid-week of August 2026. The dates of the examination are February 6, 7, 13, 14, 20, and 21, 2027, the institute announced.

What's New?

GATE 2027 will be conducted as a computer-based test (CBT) and will have a total of 30 test papers. The syllabus has been revised for the papers to keep up to date with the growing demands, the organising body notified.

A new paper on Robotics and Automation (RA) is being introduced from GATE 2027. The Textile Engineering and Fibre Science (TF) paper has been converted as a sectional paper in Engineering Science (XE). The test papers will be in English only.

GATE Test Papers

Candidates have the option to appear for either one or up to two test papers from the allowed paper combinations. Check the list of some test papers below.

Aerospace Engineering

Biotechnology

Civil Engineering

Environmental Science & Engineering

Ecology and Evolution

Geomatics Engineering

Geology & Geophysics

Mining Engineering

Humanities & Social Sciences

Statistics

As per official information, the test papers will be in English. Each GATE 2027 paper is of 100 marks. The General Aptitude (GA) is common for all papers (15 marks), and the rest of the paper covers the respective test paper syllabus (85 marks).