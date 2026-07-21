GATE 2027 Official Website Launched: Check What's New, Exam Dates, And Key Updates

The GATE 2027 official website has been launched for engineering graduates and aspirants for early access to important details about the upcoming examination. Candidates can now visit gate2027.iitm.ac.in to check the latest notifications, registration schedule, exam dates, syllabus updates, and other important changes.

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2027 will be conducted by IIT Madras. The registration process will begin on August 14, 2026, through the GOAPS portal. Candidates can submit their application with the regular fee until September 21, 2026.

GATE 2027 Official Website: Exam Dates

The GATE 2027 exam will be conducted over six days in two shifts. According to the official schedule, the examination will take place on February 6, 7, 13, 14, 20 and 21, 2027 in morning and afternoon shifts.

GATE scores are widely used for admission to postgraduate programmes, research courses, and recruitment in several Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs).

What's New in GATE 2027?

Several important changes have been introduced in GATE 2027 to improve the examination process and align it with emerging academic fields.

One of the biggest updates is the introduction of a new test paper, Robotics and Automation (RA). This addition reflects the growing importance of automation, artificial intelligence, and robotics in engineering education and industry.

Apart from the new paper, the GATE 2027 syllabus has been revised for selected subjects. IIT Madras has also updated the sectional paper codes for XE, XH, XL, and TF papers. Candidates should carefully review the latest syllabus before starting their preparation.

Another new feature introduced this year is the City Intimation Allotment system, which will allow candidates to know their allotted exam city before the release of the admit card.

The GATE 2027 official website serves as the primary source for all exam-related information, including the information brochure, eligibility criteria, syllabus, registration guidelines, and important announcements.