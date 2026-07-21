GATE 2027 Computer Science And Engineering Syllabus Updated: Here's What Has Changed

The GATE 2027 CSE syllabus has been revised for candidates preparing for the upcoming examination. The GATE 2027 notification has been released, and registrations will begin on August 14. IIT Madras has introduced several changes to help align the syllabus with current academic and industry needs. The latest revision mainly affects three subjects, Digital Logic, Computer Organisation and Architecture (COA), and Computer Networks (CN). Candidates planning to appear for GATE 2027 should carefully review these updates and adjust their preparation strategy accordingly.

GATE 2027 CSE Syllabus: Changes in Digital Logic and COA

The GATE 2027 Computer Science and Engineering syllabus now places greater focus on circuit design and optimization in the Digital Logic section. The following are newly included topics:

Circuit minimisation methods such as Karnaugh Maps and tabular techniques

Design of combinational and sequential circuits

Number representation and arithmetic, including fixed-point and floating-point systems

The Computer Organisation and Architecture (COA) section has also been updated. Candidates will now study separate concepts for hardwired control design and microprogrammed control design.

Another important addition is cache memory mapping, a topic considered essential for understanding processor architecture. At the same time, references to main memory and secondary storage have been removed, making the syllabus more focused on CPU-related concepts.

GATE 2027 CSE Syllabus: Major Changes in Computer Networks

The Computer Networks section has undergone the biggest revision in the GATE 2027 Computer Science and Engineering syllabus.

Several topics have been removed to reduce the overall syllabus and help candidates focus on core concepts. The following are some of the deleted topics:

OSI model stack

ARP (Address Resolution Protocol)

DHCP (Dynamic Host Configuration Protocol)

ICMP (Internet Control Message Protocol)

In addition, the Application Layer has been simplified and now covers only DNS and HTTP.

What Should GATE 2027 Aspirants Do Now?

Several important sections remain unchanged. Topics such as Programming and Data Structures, Algorithms, Operating Systems, Database Management Systems (DBMS), and Theory of Computation continue to follow the previous syllabus.

Candidates should download the latest syllabus before preparing, remove topics that are no longer included, and spend more time on the newly added concepts. Building a study plan based on the updated GATE 2027 Computer Science and Engineering syllabus will help avoid unnecessary preparation and improve exam readiness.