GATE 2027 Schedule Released; IIT Madras Introduces Robotics Paper

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has announced the schedule for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2027. This year's exam comes with a major change-a new Robotics and Automation (RA) paper has been added, while the syllabus has also been updated for the first time in five years.

The online application process will begin on August 14, 2026, and candidates will be able to apply through the official GATE website. The computer-based exam will be conducted on February 6, 7, 13, 14, 20 and 21, 2027.

The latest changes are aimed at making the exam more relevant to the skills currently in demand across engineering and technology sectors.

New Robotics Paper Added

In a significant update, IIT Madras has introduced a dedicated Robotics and Automation (RA) paper in GATE 2027. The move comes as industries are increasingly looking for engineers with expertise in robotics, automation, artificial intelligence and smart manufacturing.

The institute has also revised the GATE syllabus after five years to ensure it reflects the latest academic developments and industry requirements.

Another change this year is that the Textile Engineering and Fibre Science (TF) paper has been merged with the Engineering Sciences (XE) paper and will now be available as one of its sections.

Read full details here

Registration Begins On August 14

Candidates can start submitting their applications from August 14 through the official GATE 2027 portal. The registration process includes online form submission, uploading the required documents, DigiLocker-based identity verification and payment of the application fee.

Applicants should keep their educational certificates, identity proof, photograph, signature and other required documents ready before filling out the application form.