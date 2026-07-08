GATE Is Not Just For Engineers: What Humanities Students Need To Know

GATE 2027: The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering, or GATE, is no longer limited to engineering and technology aspirants. As per latest updates, the exam also includes a Humanities and Social Sciences paper, known as XH, giving students from non-technical backgrounds an avenue to pursue postgraduate study and research opportunities at the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and other participating institutions.

According to last year's GATE syllabus and paper details published by IIT Guwahati, the XH paper includes a compulsory Reasoning and Comprehension section and optional subjects such as Economics, English, Linguistics, Philosophy, Psychology, and Sociology. Candidates can appear in one or up to two test papers, and each paper carries 100 marks, as per the official record.

The Humanities and Social Sciences paper is designed to test subject knowledge along with analytical and comprehension skills. The official syllabus noted that the compulsory section evaluates the candidate's ability to comprehend and interpret written information, a skill considered important for research in the humanities and social sciences.

For humanities students, the paper can serve as a route to higher education, research and interdisciplinary academic opportunities. Interested students must note that the GATE scorecard is valid for three years.

As per official data, a valid GATE score can be used for admission to:

Master's programmes and direct Doctoral programs in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Science, or Humanities

Doctoral programmes in relevant branches of Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Science, Commerce, Arts, or Humanities, in the institutions supported by the MoE and other Government agencies

Last year, Suryoday Sethi secured the All India Rank (AIR) 1 in Humanities and Social Sciences (Economics) with a score of 81.33 out of 100, making his GATE score a perfect 1000. In the English paper, Rishabh Menon scored 78.33 out of 100, securing the first position. Amal Mohan V R topped the Sociology paper with a score of 73.67.

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Expanding the exam's reach beyond engineering and science streams, students can use the score for advanced study opportunities in select institutions. The move also makes research scholars from these streams eligible for the monthly GATE fellowship, as per reports. Candidates must note that several Public Sector Undertakings also consider the GATE score for recruitment.