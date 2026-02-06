GATE 2026 Begins Tomorrow: Check List Of Documents To Carry, Key Guidelines

GATE 2026: The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE), a prestigious national-level examination that assesses candidates' understanding of undergraduate-level subjects in Engineering, Technology, Science, Commerce, Arts, Architecture, and Humanities, is set to begin tomorrow, February 7. The examination will be conducted in two shifts daily, from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM and from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM, and will continue until February 15.

GATE 2026: Key Guidelines For candidates

Candidates must enter the examination hall before the scheduled start time. However, delayed entry will be permitted only if the candidate is able to log in within 30 minutes of the examination's commencement. No relaxation will be granted under any circumstances.

Candidates must carry their admit card and an original valid photo identity proof (used at the time of registration) inside the examination hall.

A scribble pad will be provided to the candidate for rough work in the examination hall by the invigilator. Candidates must write their name and registration number on the scribble pad before they start using it.

A candidate can possess only one scribble pad at any point in time. Before taking the next scribble pad, the previous one must be returned to the invigilator. Any scribble pad in the possession of the candidate must be returned to the invigilators after the end of the examination.

Candidates must not tamper with the computer and related hardware provided in the examination hall. Candidates found tampering with the computers will have their candidature cancelled summarily. In addition, appropriate legal action may be initiated against such candidates.

What's not allowed inside the exam hall

Carrying mobile phones (even in switched-off mode), watches of any form, and calculators inside the examination hall is strictly prohibited.

Carrying any electronic or communication devices, wallets, papers, loose sheets, pen, pencil box, pouch, and printed or handwritten textual material inside the examination hall is strictly prohibited.

All means and modes of communication (verbal or otherwise) among candidates inside the examination hall are strictly prohibited.

If any of the prohibited acts or items listed above are detected during the examination, it will automatically lead to the cancellation of candidature. Results will not be declared for such candidates.

The GATE examination body, comprising the organising institute and zonal coordinating institutes, will not take any responsibility for the safety and security of mobile phones, electronic devices, or any kind of valuables belonging to candidates.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

For how many GATE papers can I apply?

A candidate can apply for one or two papers (from the given set of combinations according to the two paper combinations) out of the 30 papers listed in the GATE 2026 Information Brochure or on the GATE 2026 website. The choice of the appropriate paper is the responsibility of the candidate.

Candidates are expected to appear in paper(s) (up to two, as per the given combinations) appropriate to the discipline of their qualifying degree. However, candidates are free to choose any other paper according to their admission plan, keeping in mind the eligibility criteria of the institutions where they wish to seek admission.

If a paper is being held in more than one session, can I appear in any session of that paper?



No. Each candidate will be assigned to only one of the multiple sessions of a particular paper. The assigned session will be mentioned on the admit card.



After submission of the application, am I permitted to change my GATE examination paper?

Yes. Only after the last date for application submission, a request for a change of GATE examination paper will be entertained against an additional payment. Dates for the same will be announced later. Any request after that date will not be considered.

After submission of the application, am I permitted to change my GATE examination city?

Yes. Only after the last date for application submission, a request for a change of examination city will be entertained against an additional payment. Dates for the same will be announced later. Any request after that date will not be considered.

After submission of the application, am I permitted to change my category?

Yes. Only after the last date for application submission, category change requests will be entertained against an additional payment. Dates for the same will be announced later. Any request after that date will not be considered.

Will I be provided with any white paper for rough work and calculations during the examination?



Only one scribble pad at any point in time will be provided to the candidate for rough work. To obtain a second scribble pad, the candidate must return the first scribble pad. Candidates must return any scribble pad in their possession at the end of the examination. A virtual scientific calculator will be available on the computer screen.

Am I allowed to enter the examination hall at any time during the examination?



No. Candidates must enter before the starting time of the examination. However, delayed entry is permitted provided a candidate is able to log in not later than 30 minutes from the starting time of the examination. No relaxation is given under any circumstances.

In case of permitted delayed entry, will I get extra time?



No. Candidates with permitted delayed entry will not get any extra time.



Am I allowed to leave the examination hall during the examination?



No. Candidates will not be allowed to leave the examination hall for any reason during the examination. Candidates are allowed to leave only after the scheduled end of the examination.



What items are not permitted inside the examination venue?



Mobile phones, physical calculators, wallets, watches of any type, electronic or communication devices, books, papers, loose sheets, pen or pencil boxes, pouches, and similar items are not permitted inside the examination hall.

Can I use a physical calculator during the examination?



No. Candidates are not allowed to bring physical calculators inside the examination hall. During the online GATE 2026 examination, all candidates will be provided with a virtual scientific calculator on the computer screen.



Will there be any arrangement at the examination centre for safe keeping of personal items?



No. Such arrangements will not be made at the examination centre. If a candidate brings personal belongings, including mobile phones, they must be kept outside the examination hall at the candidate's own risk. GATE officials are not responsible for the safety of personal items.

What happens if a mobile phone or physical calculator is found in my possession?

Such cases are violations of the GATE 2026 code of conduct and will lead to disqualification of the candidature.

Is there a separate rank for Architecture and Planning (AR) candidates in GATE 2026?



No separate scores and ranks will be provided for candidates attempting either Part B1 (Architecture) or Part B2 (Planning).



Is there a separate rank for Geomatics Engineering (GE) candidates?



No separate scores and ranks will be provided for candidates attempting either Part B (Section I - Surveying and Mapping) or Part B (Section II - Image Processing and Analysis).

Is there a separate rank for Geology and Geophysics (GG) candidates?



Yes. Separate scores and ranks will be provided based on the Part B section attempted in the GG paper. Separate cut-off marks will be applied as follows: