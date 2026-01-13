GATE 2026 Admit Card Out: Direct Link To Download Here, Exam From February 7

GATE 2026 Admit Card OUT: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has released the GATE 2026 admit cards. Registered candidates can download theirs from the official website, gate2026.iitg.ac.in, using their login credentials. The exam is scheduled for February 7, 8, 14, and 15, with results to be announced on March 19. It will be conducted online in two sessions daily across more than 200 cities, coordinated by eight zonal IITs.

GATE serves as a gateway for admission to MTech and other postgraduate engineering programs offered by the IITs and several other engineering institutions nationwide.

GATE 2026 Admit Card: How To Download

Candidates can follow these steps to download their admit card:

Visit the official website gate2026.iitg.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on the GATE 2026 Admit Card link.

Log in using your enrollment ID or email ID and password.

The admit card will appear on the screen.

Verify all details mentioned on the admit card.

Download and print a copy of the admit card for future reference.

Candidates must carry a printed A4-size copy of the GATE 2026 admit card along with a valid original photo ID to the examination center. Failure to present these documents will result in denial of entry to the exam hall.

Applicants are advised to check all details carefully and contact the authorities in case of any discrepancies.