GATE 2026 Exam: Admit Card To Be Released Soon, Details Here

GATE 2026 Admit Card: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati is likely to release the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026 examination admit card soon. Candidates can check and download the admit card on the official website gate2026.iitg.ac.in. Admit card is necessary for entry into the exam centre and candidates are advised to bring a printed photocopy of the same. Earlier, the admit card was scheduled to be released on January 7 but was delayed and the institute had said that new release date will be announced soon. Candidates can expect the admit card to be released before third week of January, 2026.

The GATE 2026 examination are scheduled to be held on February 7, 8, 14, and 15, 2026. The exam will be held in multiple shifts at various examination centers across the country. According to the official notice, the results will be announced by March 19, 2026.

GATE 2026 Exam: How To Download Admit Card?

Visit the official website gate2026.iitg.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on the GOAPS login link.

Enter your enrollment ID or registered email ID and password.

After logging in, click on the GATE 2026 admit card link displayed on the screen.

Download the admit card and take a printout for entry to the exam centre.

The GATE 2026 national-level entrance exam, essential for admissions to postgraduate programs in engineering, technology, architecture, science, commerce, arts, and humanities, will span four days in February next year. The schedule ensures a structured rollout for the 30 test papers, divided into forenoon and afternoon sessions, allowing candidates to prepare accordingly.