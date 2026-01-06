GATE 2026 Admit Card Expected To Be Released On January 7, Here's How To Download

GATE 2026 Admit Card: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati is likely to release the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026 examination admit card on January 7, 2026. Candidates can check and download the admit card on the official website gate2026.iitg.ac.in. The admit card is mandatory as candidates will not be allowed entry to the exam centre without it. Appearing aspirants must make sure to ensure that correct details are mentioned on the admit card.

The GATE 2026 examination will be conducted on February 7, 8, 14, and 15, 2026. The exam will be held in multiple shifts at various examination centers across the country.

GATE 2026 Exam: How To Download Admit Card?

Visit the official website gate2026.iitg.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on the GOAPS login link.

Enter your enrollment ID or registered email ID and password.

After logging in, click on the GATE 2026 admit card link displayed on the screen.

Download the admit card and take a printout for entry to the exam centre.

Download Admit Card - "GATE 2026 Admit Card Download Link"

The results are expected to be released on March 19, 2026 according to the official website.

The GATE 2026 national-level entrance exam, essential for admissions to postgraduate programs in engineering, technology, architecture, science, commerce, arts, and humanities, will span four days in February next year. The schedule ensures a structured rollout for the 30 test papers, divided into forenoon and afternoon sessions, allowing candidates to prepare accordingly.