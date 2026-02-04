GATE 2026: Check Last-Minute Tips And Guidelines For Exam Day

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering, known as GATE, is an important national-level exam for engineering graduates. The GATE 2026 examination will start on February 7 and will be conducted by IIT Guwahati. The exam will take place on February 7, 8, 14 and 15 in two shifts each day. It will be held in computer-based mode at examination centres across the country.

Candidates who have applied for GATE 2026 are required to download their admit cards from the official website and carefully check all the details mentioned on it. Entry into the examination hall will be granted only after document verification. Students are advised to reach the examination center before the reporting time mentioned on the admit card to avoid any last-minute hassles.

The GATE 2026 exam will be conducted in two shifts each day. The morning shift will run from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM, while the second shift will be from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM. Candidates must check their allotted shift and examination center details on their admit card. Students are required to reach the center at least 60 to 90 minutes before the reporting time.

Late entry is generally not permitted after the gates close. Biometric verification and document verification will be completed before entry. The examination will be computer-based, and a virtual calculator will be provided on the screen. Personal calculators and any kind of electronic devices are prohibited in the examination hall.

It is mandatory for candidates to carry a hard copy of the GATE 2026 admit card to the examination center. The admit card should be printed on A4 size paper, and a good quality print is advised for better clarity so that the photograph and other details are clearly visible. It is also mandatory to carry an original and valid photo identity proof along with the admit card.

Valid identity proofs include Aadhaar card, passport, voter ID, driving license and PAN card. The identity proof must be the same one used during registration. Photocopies of the identity proof will not be accepted. Before going to the examination center, candidates should carefully read the instructions given on the admit card to ensure whether a passport-size photograph is required or not.

Carrying mobile phones, smartwatches, calculators, notes, books, bags, study materials, and any kind of electronic devices inside the examination center is strictly prohibited. Rough sheets will be provided at the examination center and candidates must write their name and registration number on them before using them. Students are advised to wear simple and comfortable clothing and to strictly follow all instructions given by the invigilators. Violation of the rules may lead to disqualification.