GATE 2027 Notification Expected Soon? Check Registration, Exam Timeline

GATE 2027: The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is a national-level examination conducted by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and all Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). The exam assesses a candidate for a comprehensive understanding of different undergraduate-level subjects in Engineering, Technology, Science, Commerce, Arts, Architecture, or Humanities. Last year, IIT Guwahati was the organising institute of the GATE exam.

Important Dates And Timeline

In the last examination cycle, the GATE registration window opened on August 28, 2025, with the exams scheduled for February 7, 8, 14 and 15, 2026. IIT Guwahati released the GATE admit cards on January 13, 2026. The GATE 2026 results were announced on March 19, as per the official record.

Why GATE?

Candidates who qualify for the GATE can seek admission with possible financial assistance to master's programmes, direct doctoral programmes and doctoral programmes in relevant branches of Engineering, Technology, Science, Architecture, and Humanities in the institutions supported by the Ministry of Education (MoE) and other Government agencies.

GATE score is also used by some colleges and Institutions for admission to postgraduate programmes without MoE scholarship.

Several Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) have also been using GATE scores for recruitment.

GATE Exam Validity

In the previous examination cycle, the GATE exam had a total of 30 test papers. As per official information, a candidate can appear for one or two test papers. The GATE score obtained by a candidate will remain valid for three years from the date of the announcement of results, as per the official document.

Before applying for GATE 2027, candidates are advised to ensure that they meet the eligibility criteria for the exam.