IIT Roorkee Opens Offer Acceptance Portal For GATE Candidates For MTech, PSU Jobs

GATE COAP Registration 2026: The Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee has started the registration process for the Common Offer Acceptance Portal (COAP) 2026. The platform is used by candidates seeking admission to MTech programmes and recruitment opportunities in Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) through the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering. Eligible applicants can complete their registration on the official portal, coap2026.iitr.ac.in/coap2026.

COAP serves as a common platform for candidates to view and accept offers made by participating institutes and PSUs. However, applicants must submit separate applications to each institute or PSU for MTech admissions or job opportunities. This includes institutions such as the Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru (IISc Bengaluru), and all Indian Institutes of Technology.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who have qualified GATE in 2026, 2025, or 2024 are eligible to apply for COAP 2026. Applicants must be Indian citizens. In cases where a candidate holds multiple valid GATE scorecards, the scorecard with the higher score or better rank should be used during registration.

COAP 2026 Schedule

The first round of COAP 2026 will be held from May 11 to May 13, during which candidates can view and make decisions on available offers. The final round, Round 10, is scheduled from June 8 to July 10.

Participating Institutes

Institutes participating in COAP 2026 include Indian Institute of Science Bengaluru and multiple IITs such as Indian Institute of Technology Bombay, Indian Institute of Technology Delhi, Indian Institute of Technology Madras, Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur, Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur, Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee, Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati, Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad, Indian Institute of Technology Indore, Indian Institute of Technology BHU, Indian Institute of Technology Dhanbad, Indian Institute of Technology Ropar, Indian Institute of Technology Mandi, Indian Institute of Technology Bhubaneswar, Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar, Indian Institute of Technology Jodhpur, Indian Institute of Technology Patna, Indian Institute of Technology Tirupati, Indian Institute of Technology Palakkad, Indian Institute of Technology Jammu, Indian Institute of Technology Dharwad, Indian Institute of Technology Goa, and Indian Institute of Technology Bhilai.

Candidates are advised to track COAP rounds carefully and respond within the stipulated timelines to secure admission or job offers.

GATE COAP Registration 2026: How To Apply